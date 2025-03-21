Advertisement
Published Mar 21, 2025
2025 NCAA Tournament: Purdue Round 2 Media
circle avatar
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Publisher
Twitter
@JustTMill
It is the off day in Providence, but it is still a day of preparation for Purdue as it gets ready to face McNeese with a ticket to the Sweet 16 on the line. Casey has all the info as the Boilermakers get ready to face McNeese in round 2.

Trey Kaufman-Renn 

CJ Cox

Caleb Furst

Fletcher Loyer

Gicarri Harris

Purdue Press Conference

McNeese Press Conference 

