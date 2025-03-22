Joey Blaze to Wrestle For National Title Tonight

If you're a fan of Purdue sports it has the potential to be an excellent day today. The men's basketball team has already punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 in Indy. Baseball has notched a nice home win over Michigan in the early Big Ten race.

Tonight, however, Purdue wrestling can earn its first individual national champion since Charles Jones in 1992 as Joey Blaze will wrestle for the championship at 157 pounds.

Blaze scored a tremendous upset in the quarterfinals yesterday, beating No. 1 ranked Tylaer Kasak of Penn State 5-4. he then beat Northwestern's Trevor Chumbley 4-2 in the semifinal to make it to tonight's championship match.

Blaze will face No. 3 ranked Antrell Taylor of Nebraska tonight. The 10 weight class championships will be televised beginning at 7pm ET on ESPN. Blaze's match will be the fifth match of hte championship round.

Senior Matt Ramos was upset in the quarterfinals at 125 pounds and finished fourth in that class, earning All-America honors in his final season. He is the first multiple All-American for Purdue in 19 years.