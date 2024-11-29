2025 Purdue LB commit Kimar Nelson backs off pledge

Purdue football has lost another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, as Fort Wayne (Ind.) two-star inside linebacker Kimar Nelson has backed off his commitment to the Boilermakers.

Nelson has committed to Purdue earlier this month, but was offered by North Carolina State a week ago and took an official visit to Raleigh over the weekend.

On the heels of that visit, he has decided to walk back his initial pledge. Nelson was a sleeper in the class, not having an offer until the Boilermakers entered the picture.

Nelson now leaves the Boilermakers with one linebackers in the class hybrid two-star Sam Steward, as well as edge rushers Landon Brooks and Rashad Jones. Nelson could have played either position for the Boilermakers with his frame and athleticism.

The Fort Wayne native follows Grant Beerman and Kuol Kuol, who flipped from the Boilermakers this week as well, further damaging Purdue's 2025 recruiting class and becoming the eighth player to decommit from the Boilermakers in the cycle.

The Boilermakers sit one week out from National Signing Day with nine commitments in the class and are outside the top 90 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2025.