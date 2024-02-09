A key member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, three-star weakside defensive end Keylan Abrams, has backed off of his Purdue pledge after being committed to the Boilermakers for nearly eight months.

During his breakout junior campaign at DeSoto High School, Abrams racked up 90 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and was a Max Preps All-American.

Abrams was the first player in the 2025 class to commit to Purdue back in June, when he held just two D-I offers. That number has continued to rise after his pledge, however, adding offers from the likes of TCU, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Baylor, Tulsa, Marshall, and others. Abrams has also taken unofficial visits to Baylor and Nebraska in the last several months.

Purdue now drops back down to four current members of the 2025 recruiting class. including two on the defensive side of the ball. The Boilermakers have defensive end Rashad Jones and cornerback Tarrion Grant as things currently stand.

Kevin Kane and the defensive coaching staff have a long list of top targets at both inside and outside linebackers in the class, which they will continue to pursuit in the coming months.