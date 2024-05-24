As Purdue looks to build a pipeline from Tennessee to West Lafayette, another Volunteer State native is set to visit campus this summer. 2025 three-star defensive tackle Tony Carter Jr. tells Boiler Upload that he will take an official visit with the Boilermakers from June 14-16.

Carter is the third Tennessee product to set a Purdue official, following three-star offensive lineman commit Takhiyan Whitset, three-star defensive lineman Kyler Garcia.

The 6-foot-1 and 279-pound lineman has been one of Brick Haley's top targets at the position since the defensive line coach got to West Lafayette in January 2023. Carter has his fair share of suitors, most notably North Carolina, Maryland, Indiana, Louisville, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

Indiana is the only other school that has locked in an official visit with the Lipscomb Academy standout at this point.

Carter is the fifth defensive lineman set to take an official in West Lafayette this summer, joining fellow three-star linemen Caleb Smith, Jayquan Stubbs, Drayden Pavey and the aforementioned Garcia.