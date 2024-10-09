2025 three-star OL Takhiyan Whitset decommits from Purdue

Another commit has backed off their Purdue pledge, as 2025 three-star offensive lineman Takhiyan Whitset announced Wednesday night that he would be reopening his recruitment.

Whitset had been committed to the Boilermakers since April, but now becomes the fourth de-commitment in the last two weeks for the program. He follows 2025 recruits Dawayne Galloway and Lebron Hill, as well as 2026 quarterback Oscar Rios as commits to walk back their initial pledge to the Boilermakers.

Whitset's decision comes just days after his official visit to North Carolina State, who has been looking to flip the Tennessee native since offering him in mid-September. The three-star prospect had been on flip watch for the last month, but now makes it official with his announcement on Wednesday.

Purdue has taken a significant hit to its 2025 recruiting class since dismissing Graham Harrell, losing Whitset, Hill and Galloway. Those departures from the class now give Purdue the 75th ranked recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals, with just 12 members.