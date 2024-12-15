2025 three-star QB Sawyer Anderson opens up recruitment

Purdue commit and 2025 three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson has re-opened his recruitment, he announced Sunday via X.

The longtime Boilermaker pledge remained true to his commitment despite the firings of Graham Harrell and later head coach Ryan Walters. Anderson signed with Purdue without knowing the next head coach and staff, but will now entertain other programs as he searches for a new home.

The three-star prospect is one of the most prolific passers is Texas high school football history, 14,674 yards, with 158 touchdowns to just 25 interceptions across four years as the starter at Parish Episcopal. Anderson also led his high school to three TAPPS Division I state championships and another appearance during his illustrious high school career.

Purdue now has one quarterback in the 2025 class, three-star Garyt Odom, who flipped from UNLV this week. Redshirt sophomore Bennett Meredith is the only other signal caller set to be on the roster for next season.

Anderson also joins Marcos Davila and Ryan Browne as signal callers to look elsewhere following the coaching change in West Lafayette.