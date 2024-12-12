2025 tight end Jon Grimmett flips from UNLV to Purdue

Another flip has taken place in favor of Purdue and head coach Barry Odom as 2025 two-star tight end Jon Grimmett signed with the Boilermakers on Thursday, the school announced.

Grimmett had been committed to the Rebels since June 10th, when he chose UNLV over the likes of Tulsa, UTSA, Arkansas State, Dartmouth and others.

The 6-foot-4 talent played his high school football for Pauls Valley (Okla.), where he played both sides, between tight end and edge rusher. Grimmett was used in a variety of roles offensively, splitting time between being inline and split wide, where he was a big red zone target and was consistently counted on for 50/50 balls.

Purdue adds young talent to a position that has seen its depth take a hit so far this off-season. Max Klare, Drew Biber and Tayvion Galloway all entered the transfer portal, leaving just George Burhenn as the lone returning tight end on the roster, but he is now joined by Grimmett moving forward.

The Boilermakers now have nine players signed in the 2025 recruiting class, with Grimmett joining three-star quarterback Garyt Odom and three-star linebacker Parker Meese also flipping from UNLV to Purdue since Odom became head coach.