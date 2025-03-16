2026 linebacker Jacob Savage sets Purdue official visit

One of Purdue football’s top linebacker targets in the 2026 recruiting class will take an official visit this summer. Three-star Ryle (Ky.) linebacker/athlete Jacob Savage announced Sunday that he will take an official visit to West Lafayette from May 23-25.

Savage was offered by defensive coordinator Mike Scherer and the Boilermakers in February and has emerged as a key target for the staff.

The Ryle standout had 141 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception as a junior last season, while also being a standout tailback on offense.

Purdue was one of Savage’s seven top schools that he announced earlier this month, alongside Indiana, Northwestern, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Minnesota. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker also has official visits set to Indiana (June 6-8) and Michigan State (May 30-June 1).

Savage becomes the first linebacker to set an official visit to Purdue in the 2026 class, but joins fellow defensive targets King Liggins, Dylan Berymon, Jett Goldsberry, Josiah Hope, Carsen Eloms, Cameron McHaney, and Tyler Mathews to do so.