Takeaways from Purdue's first depth chart of the season
Boiler Upload offers takeaways after Purdue football releases its first depth chart of the year.
2026 three-star safety to visit Purdue for Notre Dame game
A top 2026 defensive back target is slated to take his second game day visit to West Lafayette in the last year.
2024 Purdue team "closest" head coach Ryan Walters has been around
Purdue's off-season team-building evolving into rare kinship in the locker room heading into season.
WATCH: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane Monday Press Conferences
Ryan Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane all spoke to the media on Monday
Purdue releases depth chart ahead of season-opener against Indiana State
Purdue football has released its first depth chart of the year prior to Saturday's season-opener against Indiana State.
In-state guard Luke Ertel became the first pledge in Purdue basketball's 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday night, announcing his commitment to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers on the heels of an unofficial visit the day prior. Ertel spoke to Boiler Upload after the announcement to dive into his decision making process, how he fits with the program and more.
