Three-star Olentangy (Oh.) safety Kaden Gebhardt is one of Purdue's top priorities in the 2026 recruiting class and was in West Lafayette over the weekend to watch the Boilermakers take on Nebraska.

Gebhardt caught up with Boiler Upload on the heels of his visit to talk about what he saw from Purdue's safeties, where he sees himself potentially fitting in with the Boilers, future visit plans and more.