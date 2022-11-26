24 Purdue vs 8 Duke - PK Legacy Championship Preview
The Stage is Set
#24 Purdue played shocker last night, giving #6 Gonzaga their second double-digit defeat of the season and Purdue's fifth straight win to start the season. Purdue's 84-66 victory served as an announcement to the country, they may be young, but they are ahead of schedule and a team to be reckoned with. Something Matt Painter and his players have known since the off-season.
#8 Duke took care of business against an Xavier team that struggled with Duke's athleticism in the front court, taking down the Musketeers 71-64. Duke's lone loss on the season comes on a neutral floor against #3 Kansas.
This is, of course, Duke's first season post Coach K.
This game will once again feature two of the best centers in the country: Zach Edey vs. Kyle Filipowski.
But it's the impact freshman on both sides that will likely decide the Phil Knight Legacy champions.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|2FGM-A
|3FGM-A
|
Jeremy Roach G
|
12.7
|
2.4
|
3.9
|
21-49 (.429)
|
12-34 (.353)
|
Tyrese Proctor G
|
5.4
|
4.6
|
2.3
|
7-21 (.333)
|
5-28 (.179)
|
Mark Mitchell F
|
10.7
|
3.4
|
1.3
|
23-44 (.523)
|
6-14 (.429)
|
Derek Lively II C
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
1.2
|
9-13 (.682)
|
0-0 (.000)
|
Kyle Filipowski C
|
15.6
|
10.0
|
1.3
|
24-52 (.462)
|
10-29 (.345)
