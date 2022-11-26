#24 Purdue played shocker last night, giving #6 Gonzaga their second double-digit defeat of the season and Purdue's fifth straight win to start the season. Purdue's 84-66 victory served as an announcement to the country, they may be young, but they are ahead of schedule and a team to be reckoned with. Something Matt Painter and his players have known since the off-season.



#8 Duke took care of business against an Xavier team that struggled with Duke's athleticism in the front court, taking down the Musketeers 71-64. Duke's lone loss on the season comes on a neutral floor against #3 Kansas.



This is, of course, Duke's first season post Coach K.



This game will once again feature two of the best centers in the country: Zach Edey vs. Kyle Filipowski.



But it's the impact freshman on both sides that will likely decide the Phil Knight Legacy champions.





