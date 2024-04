As Purdue prepares for its 2024 spring game in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon, a talented group of prospects are also set to take in the action in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers will host 25 recruits, including a handful of commits and signees, six top targets in the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.

Boiler Upload gets you primed for Saturday with the full list of visitors.