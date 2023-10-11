Purdue has officially reached the midway point of the season. First-year head coach Ryan Walters made a few adjustments in the last few games as he settles into his new position with uneven results and a roster that was going to be tough to win with while healthy. Purdue is anywhere but healthy with key losses on both sides of the ball and it’s schedule now presents itself to the top teams in the Big Ten.

After a 1-3 start, he chose to move both his coordinators, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane to the pressbox. This decision came after the blowout loss to Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium

Harrell would go on to call his most complete game against Illinois during his first game in the press box, giving the offense a spark that Purdue had not seen this year, scoring 44 points against the Illini.

Coach Walters has made the adjustment of signalling the defense with Coach Kane as his eyes in the sky, the same blueprint that led to their top-rated defense at Illinois last year, which propelled them both to Purdue.

Strides were made during the Illinois game, but the frustrations of Purdue fans mounted against Iowa. Purdue would lose the game by six, but there were missed opportunities, causing fans to take their frustrations to social media.

At the mid-point of the season, how has the Boilermaker Offense, Defense, Special Teams, and Coaching Staff Graded out? Let's take a look at the last three games and any improvements or regressions that were made.