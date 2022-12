We are now just two days away from one of the biggest games in Purdue football history as the Boilermakers head down to Indianapolis to play Michigan for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Several players and coaches have said that this year’s Michigan team is likely the best they will face at Purdue. The Wolverines come into Saturday with a 12-0 record while beating teams by an average of 27.2 points per game, which leads the country.

As Purdue’s Big Ten Championship Game debut draws closer, it’s time to look at the keys to victory for the Boilermakers against Michigan.