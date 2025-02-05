Familiar faces make up Odom’s first class at Purdue

The transfer portal age of college football has paved the way for massive roster turnover around the country on an annual basis, and while 40 new faces are officially set to join the roster this off-season, Barry Odom and Purdue have mitigated some of the getting-to-know you phase.

A theme among the incoming Boilermakers via the transfer portal is the familiarity with the new staff in West Lafayette. Of the 29 transfer additions, 19 have been coached elsewhere by coaches now on Barry Odom's staff, including seven UNLV transfers who were with Odom in Las Vegas over the last two years.

The latter group includes starting offensive lineman Jalen St. John, cornerback Tony Grimes, fullback/tight end Christian Moore and linebacker Mani Powell, in addition to reserve offensive linemen Mason Vicari and Hank Purvis and tight end Christian Earls.

"I'm so thankful for the core group that ended up coming here. A lot of it had to do with, you know, the connectedness that I had with them, the roster spots available that we had, what I thought they could do at this level of ball, and were we able to get them here," Odom said.

Odom's message since getting the job has been getting Purdue back to its winning ways and doing so swiftly. Bringing in a number of players already familiar with Odom and his staff could be a big reason why that materializes next fall.

"I think you can fast track that a little bit more in today's world, on getting guys that are familiar with how things are ran, what a Monday practice looks like, what the habits are supposed to look like, that create winning. And then we brought a number of guys that I coached before. We brought even more that I knew before from recruiting or somebody in the building did that were coaching somewhere else, and I think that gives us a platform to actually expedite the process just a little bit faster," Odom said.

Not only did Odom bring in familiar faces that he has coached, but he also dipped back into some of the connections he made on the recruiting trail previously. Ex-Arkansas linebackers Carson Dean and Alex Sanford Jr., and quarterback Malachi Singleton were recruited to Fayetteville while Odom was defensive coordinator.

Odom has already seen how the familiarity with several players, in regards to how he approaches things, can be useful for the Boilermakers after hearing some of the conversations already taking place in the locker room.