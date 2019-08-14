News More News
2021 Recruiting: Four-star Jordan Dingle familiar with Purdue already

Sean Williams • GoldandBlack
@SeanW_Rivals
Staff

Bowling Green (Ky.) 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle has had a busy summer and in the process added to his offer list.

"I camped at Ohio State, Purdue, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and a satellite camp at Virginia Tech," Dingle said of his summer.

With the exception of Notre Dame, all those schools extended offers to the newly minted four-star prospect.

Dingle was already familiar with Purdue, having visited last season for the Iowa game, but took full advantage of his opportunity to shine in front of the coaching staff back in June.

