News More News
ago football Edit

44 Days to Purdue Football: Daniel Hawthorne

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers long snapper Daniel Hawthorne (47) talks with place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) after a field goal attempt misses against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers long snapper Daniel Hawthorne (47) talks with place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) after a field goal attempt misses against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

The departure of long-time starter Nick Zecchino there is an opportunity for playing time at long snapper for Purdue. Today's featured player is a transfer that might take over that role.

Daniel Hawthorne - Sr.

West Monroe, LA (West Monroe HS, Missouri transfer)

6', 235 pounds

Long Snapper

2023 Projection: Possible Starter

Purdue needs to replace all thre specialists on placekicks this season, so it makes sense to bring in a transfer with experience. That is Hawthorne. He played the last three seasons at Missouri and saw action in 27 games. According to his profile page on Missouri's website he has two years of eligibility remaining entering this season.

Hawthorne is expected to compete with Nick Taylor for the job. Taylor has been on the roster for a few seasons now, and it is possible one could specialize further on punts while the other handles placekicks. Regardless, Hawthorne is a player that could play at a position of need.

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}