4th seeded Purdue plays 13th seeded High Point game time announced

4th seeded Purdue learned where and who it'd be playing in the NCAA Tournament a little after six o'clock on Sunday, now we know when it'll played 13th seed High Point.





The game will take place in Providence, Rhode Island. It's a long way from West Lafayette, but if Purdue survives both of the first two round games, it'll be heading back home to play in a Sweet Sixteen in Indianapolis the following week.



Purdue has had a string of prime time games in the NCAA Tournament as one seeds the last two years, but now Purdue will get an early tip-off, playing at 12:40 p.m. EST on the first Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.





The winner of High Point and Purdue will take on the winner of #5 seeded Clemson and #12 seeded, and Cinderella favorite, McNeese State.





