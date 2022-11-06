Purdue suffered a disappointing loss yesterday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a game to forget for the Boilermakers as they lost 24-3. While Purdue got dominated on both sides for most of the game, a handful of moments decided the outcome.

1. Sam LaPorta's 41-yard catch and run:

After a relatively slow start to the game, this was the second big play by either team after a 41 yard pass from Aidan O'Connell to Charlie Jones. Jack Ansell pinned Iowa inside their 10-yard line with a great punt. With just over 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Spencer Petras found Sam LaPorta for a big gain of 41 yards that jump-started the Iowa offense. LaPorta ran an out-and-up route that got Jalen Graham to bite just enough for Petras to hit LaPorta in stride. This biggest pass play of the game for the Hawkeyes led into the next moment.