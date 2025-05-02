Purdue to take on SEC power for exhibition game

The Purdue Boilermakers will once again hit the road for a marquee exhibition game.



This time, Matt Painter and his NCAA Tournament favorite Boilers will head down to Lexington to take on Kentucky in Rupp Arena.



This is the third straight season Purdue has gone on the road before the season to get an early test. Two seasons before, Purdue went to Arkansas and last season it went to Creighton. Purdue lost both of those games, including an overtime game against Arkansas.



The game will be on Friday, October 24th with TV designations and time still to be announced at a later date.



This should be a game of two top-15 teams with Mark Pope in his second season at Purdue. Both team's seasons ended in the Midwest Regional last year, losing in the Sweet Sixteen.



Both teams finished last season at 24-12 last season, but both will look to have a better season this year. Particularly, Purdue is tied for best championship odds in the off-season after two impactful portal additions and the addition of Israel guard, Omer Mayer.



Kentucky is #10 in ESPN's 'way-too-early' polls to start the season. The two programs have played eight times with Kentucky leading 6-2, but haven't faced each other since December 3rd, 1997.





This continues Painter's philosophy to test his team early, putting his team in a hostile road environment before the season starts. It doesn't get much more hostile than Rupp Arena and taking on Kentucky.