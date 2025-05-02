Purdue emerging as team to watch for trio of transfer defenders

The portal push keeps rolling for Purdue football, who landed another defensive back transfer today, Tre Wright.
Another former Memphis defensive back is headed to West Lafayette to help bolster the Purdue secondary.
It's starting to feel a bit like... college basketball?While summer is just starting to threaten the midwest, and
Purdue now has its punter. Former Washington and Nebraska punter Jack McCallister announced his commitment.
Purdue women's basketball announced a new assistant coach on Tuesday, as April Phillips is set to join staff.
The portal push keeps rolling for Purdue football, who landed another defensive back transfer today, Tre Wright.
Another former Memphis defensive back is headed to West Lafayette to help bolster the Purdue secondary.
It's starting to feel a bit like... college basketball?While summer is just starting to threaten the midwest, and