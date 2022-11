Purdue pulled out a gritty 17-9 win over Northwestern on Saturday to move to 7-4 on the season and one step closer to a Big Ten West title.

After today’s win, the Boilermakers will finish back-to-back seasons above .500 for the first time since 2006-07. It was also the first home win against Northwestern since 2007.

Now 1-10, Northwestern gave Purdue all they could handle, but a handful of moments were the reason the Boilermakers took care of business on Senior Day. Let’s take a look at the five moments that decided Purdue’s win over the Wildcats.