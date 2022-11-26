Indiana's offense was electric under redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II. The newly appointed starting quarterback for the Hoosiers led an option-heavy attack that left the Boilermakers scrambling. Purdue allowed 117 rushing yards to the Hoosiers in the first quarter, while Williams II was in the game. He had only 9 rushing yards and one completion for five yards, but his presence was keeping Purdue on their heels.

In the middle of the quarter, Indiana's signal caller rolled out to his left and dropped to the ground. Williams II grabbed his leg and was down on the turf for over 10 minutes. He was then carted off the field in an air cast and taken to the hospital.

It was an unfortunate injury for Indiana and their starting quarterback who was having great success against the Boilermaker's defense. It looked like it sucked the life out of the Hoosiers and the Indiana faithful in the stands.

Connor Bazelak came in following the injury and the Indiana offense was forced to completely change their identity. Purdue immediately took advantage of the change at quarterback as they forced a field goal, which Charles Campbell missed.

After the 117 yards allowed in the first quarter, Purdue surrendered just 98 yards on the ground for the rest of the game. The Boilermakers gave Bazelak troubles throughout the next three quarters.

Nobody knows how this game would have played out if Williams II did not go down, but it was not looking good for the Boilermakers' chances.

