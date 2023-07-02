Purdue is just 62 days until kickoff, and today it is time to highlight a walk-on offensive lineman.

Ben Kuhns - Senior

Pendleton, Indiana (Pendleton Heights High School)

6-4, 295 Pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve

Ben is headed into his final season at Purdue after walking on to the team many moons ago under Jeff Brohm.

At Pendleton Heights High School, Ben was a standout offensive lineman for an always solid high school program.

For walk-ons as you all know, it is not about the glory for them most of the time, but rather the love of the game, lessons learned and friendships kept.

Ben has worked his tail off during his time at Purdue, both on the field and off. While being a member of the football team is impressive; his greatest accomplishment will be when he walks across the stage with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from one of the most notable engineering programs in the nation.

It not an easy task to be apart of an athletics team and complete that degree, a tip of the cap to Ben.



