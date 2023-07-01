With that being said, it is time to take a look at who could be argued as Purdue's best player on the roster, Marcus Mbow.

Purdue has just 63 days until kickoff. In just over two months all of Purdue's Football Fans will find out what they have been working on all winter, spring, and summer.

As a true freshman, Marcus Mbow played in four games, allowing him to maintain his redshirt season under the previous staff.

Last year he turned into a full-time starter at guard for the Boilermakers, eventually being named to the Freshman All-American Team by College Football News.

Mbow may be Purdue's best offensive lineman in nearly a decade. His versatility will be evident this year, as he may have to play offensive tackle, moving out from his natural guard position.

At 6-6, 305 pounds, he has the ideal size to be an offensive tackle, so there is no worry there. He is also athletic enough, and quick enough to make that transition if needed.

In my eyes, I see Mbow as an NFL Offensive Guard, but he can prove his versatility to the league early on at Purdue, where he could be drafted to play a variety of positions in the league.

There is no ceiling to Mbow's game, he could easily be the best player on Purdue's roster this fall, and the roster is filled with talented football players.