Yes, we do have a featured player for today as we are just a week from kickoff, but unfortunately he won't be playing in his first year in West Lafayette.

Jahmal Edrine - So.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (Florida Atlantic U.)

6'3", 215 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Prohection: Injured

When Edrine agreed to transfer to Purdue this spring he came with high hopes. He started nine games for Florida Atlantic last year and he had 570 yards on 39 receptions with six touchdowns. He even had a nice 35 yard catch when the Owls played at Purdue, so we got a brief glimpse of him. His ceiling for this season was for him to emerge as Purdue’s top receiver.

Sadly, that won't happen. Edrine tore his ACL in camp and is already out for the season. He came to Purdue with 3 years of eligibility, so he is not totally done, but for now he (and Purdue fans) will have to wait.