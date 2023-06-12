82 Days Until Purdue Football, Drew Biber
With 82 days until kickoff, it is time to look at another Tight End on the roster, Drew Biber.
The 6-5, 235-pound tight end is going into his 3rd season at Purdue and finds himself in a battle for the backup tight end position, competing against Paul Piferi and Max Klare.
Biber has played in only two career games for the Boilermakers thus far, but after Garrett Miller, it should be an open competition. The Wisconsin native was rated a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.
If Biber does not become the backup tight end, he will undoubtedly help with special teams.
