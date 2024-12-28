The Old Gold Show | Is it time to panic?

On the eve of holidays and ahead of the New Year, The Old Gold Show is back to talk about Purdue's recent struggles, losing 3 of 4, and then looking ahead to Purdue's B10 slate.





Are we right that Purdue's path looks easier in conference play than what it just went through in its non-conference play? How much has Daniel Jacobsen's absence hurt Purdue? Is CJ Cox ready to take on an expanded role?





We tackle some of those questions and more in the first half of the show.





Ledman and I then discuss the Big Ten as a whole and its anemic offense and scary defense. Purdue has won back to back Big Ten titles. Has anyone else stepped up in the Big Ten or can Matt Painter make it a three-peat?





Check it out on YouTube or if audio podcasts are your thing, find us on spotify and apple podcasts or wherever else you listen.