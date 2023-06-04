News More News
ago football Edit

90 Days Until Purdue Football, Isaiah Nichols

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

There may not be another player on the Purdue Football Roster with more experience than Isaiah Nichols. The 6th-year grad transfer chose to hit the transfer portal and use his additional COVID Year of eligibility in West Lafayette.

With that experience, Nichols is bringing 78 total career tackles, 6 sacks, and 38 career games in which he played for the Razorbacks.

Now, he is competing for a starting position on the defensive line for the Boilermakers and is hoping that he can secure the job for the fall.

At 6-3, 315 pounds, he is the ideal size to play the defensive end position, where he can show his value as a run-stopper for Purdue.

Where to Follow us:

Official Twitter account: @boilerupload

Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB

Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals

Official Instagram: Boiler Upload

Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter

Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter

Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter

Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}