There may not be another player on the Purdue Football Roster with more experience than Isaiah Nichols. The 6th-year grad transfer chose to hit the transfer portal and use his additional COVID Year of eligibility in West Lafayette.

With that experience, Nichols is bringing 78 total career tackles, 6 sacks, and 38 career games in which he played for the Razorbacks.

Now, he is competing for a starting position on the defensive line for the Boilermakers and is hoping that he can secure the job for the fall.

At 6-3, 315 pounds, he is the ideal size to play the defensive end position, where he can show his value as a run-stopper for Purdue.