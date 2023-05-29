As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Khordae Sydnor was one of the best defensive players that Purdue used. As a mainstay on the defensive line, the New York native would tally 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss, while playing in all 14 of Purdue's games during the 2022 campaign.

Sydnor will step into a different role for the 2023 season. He will move from his hand in the dirt defensive end role, to the new outside linebacker position. While his objective will mostly be the same, to rush the passer. In some instances, he will have to drop into pass coverage, but more often than not he will attack the quarterback.

The 6-4, 265-pound athlete will be one of the anchors of the "Air-Attack" defense, where the secondary will show a lot of man coverage and rely on the front five of the defense to rush the passer at a successful clip.

Sydnor should be penciled in as a starter for the fall and will be a leader for this new defensive-minded staff.

96 days until kick-off.

Boiler Up!



