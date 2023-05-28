Jamarrion Harkless became a priority for the new coaching staff the moment they were hired. In desperate need and looking for a young nose tackle to develop, Harkless, who was once an Auburn Commit, would commit to Purdue shortly after Ryan Walters was hired.

At 6-3, 310 pounds, Harkless has the ideal height and size to be a two-gap nose tackle in the new defensive scheme. In most cases, Nose Tackles do not make a ton of the game-changing plays that you notice.

Similar to being an offensive lineman, being a nose tackle is selfless work. By doing his job well, it will free up the inside linebackers to make plays in the run game.

Harkless is behind a few players on the depth chart, in my opinion, and probably headed toward a redshirt season unless injuries occur at the nose tackle position.

I currently have him 4th on the Nose Tackle depth chart, behind upperclassmen, Cole Brevard, Demarjhe Lewis, and standout sophomore, Mo Omonode.

Though that particular position does need at minimum two healthy bodies available, as the nose tackle of a 3-4 defense takes a beating, as they often are double-teamed in the run game.

97 days to go!

Boiler Up!