A look back: Purdue Basketball - Those Who Co-Rec Together

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

One of the most joyous things to watch over the last two years was the development of Braden Smith and Lance Jones's relationship. The two became fast friends, but also challenges for each other. Neither one backing down, both loud and boisterous towards the other. Some people are just meant to share a back court.



This was a story about the beginning of that relationship that helped take Purdue to the national title game.

Original publishing date: September 28, 2023

Three basketball courts run past each other, each divided by a wall of black fabric hanging from the ceiling. The Co-Rec. Despite its newness, it is sacred ground on Purdue campus. It lays over the bones of the old Co-Rec when the courts were less, the air conditioner non-existent, and the teams lined up four deep to play. It's changed a lot over the years. This version of it is updated and beautiful for its simplicity. Two gyms of three full-length courts mirror each other with direct access between the gyms at both ends of the shared inner wall.



The first court is getting loud. Ten college students are arguing a call, and arguing more, and there's eye rolls from those waiting to get on. It's hard to blame the kids on the court. The argument is taking up time, keeping the game going.

At the co-rec, the rules are simple. Two teams play to 15 by ones and twos, win by two, pass the ball in up top, and the winning team keeps the court. Offense calls fouls and normally those calls are respected, but this stuff happens. It's not the old days, the courts are refreshingly air-conditioned, but the games can still get heated.



Especially when the two teams look over and see who is waiting for next. One is a familiar face around the Co-Rec of late, Braden Smith, starting point guard for the #2 Purdue Boilermakers. Next to him, his newest teammate, Southern Illinois transfer, Lance Jones.



They should make this game take as long as possible. They're not winning the next one.





(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

At practice, the two point guards meet just a shade over half court. Braden Smith is working on 3 on 3 breaking the press drills. Lance Jones is going 1 on 3 at the other end against the press.



"Get off this side of the court," Smith yells at Jones who flashes a disbelieving look a couple steps onto Smith's side of the court. Jones is fast, lightning quick, dribbles low and with purpose. I caution to say this now with the stigma of Purdue guards, but three defenders don't even make him sweat. He turns on the turbos and blows by them.



A few plays later it's Smith that nearly collides with Jones on Jones' side of the court. Jones lets him know about it. There's a smirk.



(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

A few drills later and Braden Smith finds himself in a familiar place, the smallest guy in a forest of big bodies. Fearless, he collides with the mass of Purdue bigs and catches an elbow to the side of his head. He lands near the baseline, his momentum carrying him into Lance Jones' chest. Jones puts his arms around Smith for a second, giving him a hug and a tap, and Smith eventually shakes it off.



But it's clear. Smith has someone new to hold him up.

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"He's a great point guard," Jones tells me about Smith, emphasizing great. It was his first impression, but the last few weeks have been about growing that admiration further.



"It was just one afternoon Braden asked me - we weren't doing anything here, we were done for the day - he asked if I wanted to go to the corec. I said, 'Yeah,'" and the two made their way to the co-rec.



"I just like to play and when people don't want to play sometimes, I get it. I just go play basketball," Braden Smith told me about his trips to the co-rec. In Jones, he found someone that wasn't just willing to tag along.



"One day I asked him, the next day he'll ask me to go," Smith continued. "That's just how we are. We both love basketball. We both just want to play."



Braden Smith steps into his sophomore season having done more than most second year guards. This is the second time Matt Painter has brought in a transfer guard to be his primary back up. It's the second season he's forged a bond with them quickly.



"I felt like last year, too, kinda like with Dave [David Jenkins Jr.], I thought we had that straight connection that was really good," Smith said about David Jenkins Jr. who joined Purdue to provide leadership and push for the starting guard role. Smith ended up winning that battle for starting time, and started every game of the season. This year, he's stepped more into a leadership role with Jones while still picking up things from the Southern Illinois transfer.

"With Lance this year, I feel like it's a little bit stronger because he understands and he listens to me. He tries to follow my lead in a sense, but also he gives me tips," Smith said.



For Jones, the time away from the court and at the co-rec has allowed the two to further their bond, learning about each other personally and building their chemistry together.



"Just being with him outside of basketball, from the team, is different. You get to see a different side of him. He jokes a lot. He talks a lot. He's a really uplifting person," Jones told me. "Just means a lot because you're gonna be going to war with them."

(Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)