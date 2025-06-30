A look back: Purdue, The Palestra, and Vanquishing Ghosts

(Photo by © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)

The Palestra, in the heart of Philadelphia, a venue of ghosts and historic basketball no bigger than a high school gym in Indiana.



But for me, this trip was let about the spectacle.



For most road trips, it is a lonely endeavor. Stranger cities with long car rides or short flights, and unfamiliar names and places banded together in too loud environments. But at the Palestra, I got to sit next to Andrew Ledman. Ledman, the leader at Hammer and Rails, and my podcast partner for the last few years, gets it.



He went to Purdue. He helped lead the Paint Crew. He sat next to me at a Philadelphia game before, against St. Peter's, and sharing these moments with someone you consider as one of your best friends and best people you know makes you realize how lucky the terms of your life are.



And the sheer weirdness of Palestra, its circled concrete, its ancient bathrooms, and small crowd made for one of the cooler memories on the road covering Purdue over the last three seasons.

Advertisement

The Cathedral of Basketball and a Night in Philly

I'm not a fighter, but I can imagine one of the most important lessons about person on person violence is the confidence that you can get back up from your opponent's best shot.



Get where I'm doing?



There's something very innocent, very pure about true freshmen playing 13 games and never having been knocked down. Sure, Nebraska gave Purdue as good as it got, and when Matt Painter honestly assessed the game afterwards, he's not sure Purdue was the better team and deserved to win that one. It went to overtime afterwards. A basket either way and the whole result gets upended.



But Purdue did win. They might have stumbled, but in college basketball, in the Big Ten, on the road, winning under any circumstances is far from getting knocked to the mat.



So, here Purdue is, in Philadelphia - a city now full of St. Peters ghosts for Purdue, in the Palestra, an arena certainly old enough with enough history to house more than it's fair share of ghosts.

Ghost Stories

That's the story anyways. There's stories of basketball players who came back to haunt the place.



After all, if ball is life, why can't ball be death, too?



Workers have reported that when they were alone inside the Palestra they could hear the echo of dribbles reverberating the old stone walls. The Palestra is a circle loop around an intimate court setting. The hallways are from a time, the building having been built in the 1920's, that would allow for echoes to grow rapidly, forming from tiny water drops or foot steps to ghost dribbles.



I chose that picture for the top of the story because it's Zach Edey dunking and that's one of the best things in college basketball. I'll never get over Edey dunking. But also because just beyond him, in the hazy rafters of the Palestra you can see something that's always haunted Purdue and its fans, the ghosts of banners so far away from now that even though there is visual evidence, they're hard to believe in.



But anyways, old basketball arenas, field houses, courts, or what have you, are really cool. Ghosts or not, more games have been played at the Palestra than any other college basketball arena. They're closing in on 100 years of the Palestra. Purdue playing there in front of a hostile Penn State crowd was equal parts cool and important. Let's get to that now.

Matt Painter is starting to sound a little different.

It's important to note that though Matt Painter sounds different after this win, he's not saying anything different. No one on his team is.

I ask Braden Smith after the game what it means to have all those pull up jumpers that the coach has been asking him to take fall. His answer is earnest, but also team-forward, appreciative and humble. In other words, the same words he's been using since the start of the season.

"It's just awesome to have the confidence from the coaches and the players. Just telling me, praising me, saying 'hey we need you to shoot the ball.' Just hearing that as an offensive player just sparks it. It's huge."



Smith has now made 3 threes in back to back games. He's now leading the team in three-point percentage at nearly 44%. He's 8 of 18 in Big Ten games. That's the tenth best mark in the conference.



He's not alone in finding himself this week. Fletcher Loyer, the second-half man, the other true freshman and Purdue's second leading scorer is there, too.



So I ask him if this ability to get hot early in the second half in spite of first half performances, is that something he can gain confidence from?



"It's just the trust the teammates have in me and my coaches. But also the trust we put in one another. We tell everyone to keep shooting because we see the work they put in, the shots they keep continuing to shoot before and after practice. Really just trusting one another. Knowing whoever's turn it is to step up, they've got to do it."





Anyways, back to ghosts.

(Photo by Casey Bartley - Boiler Upload)