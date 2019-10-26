Here's an updated story we posted a while back, of some of the rainiest games I can remember in Ross-Ade Stadium over the years. I may be missing a game or two, but these are ones that came to mind.

Here's my list in reverse chronological order:

Purdue- Eastern Michigan, Sept. 8, 2018

As I recall, it didn't end up being a washout, but rain was a factor in this one. And the result was regrettable, as Purdue sustained one of its more embarrassing losses in recent memory. It outgained EMU substantially but was hurt by a couple of personal foul penalties late. It resulted in a 24-yard walk-off field goal by EMU's Chad Ryland. The weather would be much better the next week against Missouri, but the result was the same, as Purdue lost on a walk-off field goal for the second straight week in a 40-37 defeat.

Purdue-Minnesota, Oct. 7, 2017

This game was delayed 88 minutes as a storm blew in from the West with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter. J.D. Dellinger had just booted a 19-yard field goal to give Purdue a 16-14 lead. When the game resumed, Minnesota marched right down the field on a 62-yard drive that took seven minute to take a 17-16 lead. Following a long kickoff return by D.J. Knox, Purdue was able to wrestle the lead back thanks to a 1-yard TD run by Markell Jones. But Minnesota seemed poised to at least tie the game before the end of regulation when J'Whaun Bentley iced the 31-17 victory with a 76-yard pick six.

Purdue-Eastern Illinois, Sept. 8, 2007

Outside of the 65-minute delay for lighting, the longest delay of a Purdue football game in its history, the weather wasn't all that bad. The rain didn't start until about the 10-minute mark in the second quarter, and the actual delay took place during halftime, with the teams being turned back several times during intermission.

The rain had little effect on the Boilermakers' offense as junior quarterback Curtis Painter hit on 38-of-49 passes finding 12 different receivers in the process. After the second half finally commenced, Ross-Ade Stadium resembled a spring game environment as most of the crowd of 52,504 headed home. Purdue won against the FCS opponent, 52-6.

Purdue-Notre Dame, Sept. 25, 1993

A cool rain fell steadily in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers battled the No. 4 ranked Irish to a near standstill. Yet, the Irish and their coach Lou Holtz took advantage of five Purdue turnovers in the sloppy conditions to pull out the win.

The '93 season was one of woe for Purdue as it finished just 1-10, and this game was no different. The Boilermakers had opportunities to break the scoreless deadlock (it remained that way until 4:27 left in the third quarter when the Irish returned a fumble 28 yards for a score), but couldn't capitilize.

What do I remember most? The fact that Holtz decided to score a touchdown with just 19 seconds left to make the final margin 17 points.

It didn't sit well with the drenched Boilermaker faithful, but unfortunately for Purdue, it could never exact revenge on Holtz during his days under the Golden Dome.

Purdue-Miami (Ohio), Sept. 9, 1989

The only other time a Purdue game had been delayed at home in recent memory was in the 1989 season opener against Miami (Ohio), and it was for lightning as well. And it was delayed three times for a total of 49 minutes.

In front of a opening day crowd of 38,840, the Boilermakers fell behind 10-0, but managed to rally for 27 unanswered points to get the win. Current Purdue athletic administrator Calvin Williams had a big day with 10 catches for 96 yards.

But my enduring memory? Quarterback Steve Letnich, who basically guaranteed the Boilermakers were headed to Pasadena, wearing a dark visor. Maybe that was why he struggled in the passing game and lost his starting position weeks later.

Purdue-Illinois, Oct. 10, 1987

Hopefully the 2019 version of a Purdue-Illinois game played in the rain is more interesting, but the Boilermakers 9-3 win over the Illini gave Fred Akers his first win as Purdue coach. Illinois set a Big Ten record by losing eight fumbles in this game as it marked the most recent time in Ross-Ade Stadium where a game was played with no touchdowns scored. West Lafayette native Jonathan Briggs booted field goals of 44, 23 and 37 yards.

Purdue-Notre Dame, Sept. 25, 1971

If the 2001 game in Bloomington had the rainiest first half, this contest with the Irish was probably the most moisture to fall in a Purdue contest over the the entire game.

Purdue was holding a 7-0 lead with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter when punter Scott Lougheed fumbled a snap while attempting to kick from his own end zone. Unable to secure the ball and after being whacked by Irish All-America defensive lineman Walt Patulski, the ball came free allowing end Fred Swendsen to fall on it. Despite the downpour, the Irish converted a two-point conversion, as Coach Ara Parsegian chose to go for the win, something he hadn't done five years earlier in the "Game of the Century" versus Michigan State.