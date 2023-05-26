Kelly Komara’s basketball journey has taken her around the country and even overseas, but from her final game in Mackey Arena, the desire to one day return to Purdue never left her mind.

“In my senior year speech, and obviously that was 20-some years ago, I always knew I’d be back,” Komara told Boiler Upload.

The former Boilermaker guard made that desire a reality once before but now comes home for the second time in her coaching career after being hired as the program’s new associate head coach in April.

Purdue fans had long respected Komara’s style on the court as a fierce defender and a key cog on several Boilermaker squads, including the 1999 National Championship team. That admiration remains intact as she steps into a new role with the program, which she hopes adds to the anticipation moving forward.

“It was a two-way street,” Komara said of the respect between herself and the Boilermaker faithful. “I absolutely loved it, and they loved us. So, I think being back on campus, hopefully, is creating a little bit of a buzz. We want the fans to come back and be excited about Purdue because I can’t wait for it to happen.”

Komara’s return was kickstarted by now,former associate head coach Beth Couture’s retirement following the 2022-2023 campaign. Komara had spent the last two seasons on Megan Duffy’s staff at Marquette before head coach Katie Gearlds came calling.

Gearlds and Komara spoke on the phone about the new opening on staff, and after talking things over with her family, Komara was ready to make her return to West Lafayette.

“This is something that I’ve been praying about and dreaming about for a long time,” Komara said of the opportunity. “It seemed like something that was exactly the right timing in my life and in my career.”

The homecoming was years in the making for the future Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Famer. Following her standout career with the Boilermakers and stints in the WNBA, National Women’s Basketball League, and Greece, Komara dove headfirst into the coaching world, where she’s been ever since.

After staying around the program following her playing career, the coaching journey was kickstarted with Nell Fortner, who recruited Komara to Purdue before leaving to become Team USA’s head coach ahead of the 2000 Olympics. The two reunited when Fortner became the head coach at Auburn, where Komara spent two years as a graduate assistant. She then made stops at Northwestern, Valparaiso, and Albany before returning to her alma mater for the first time.

Komara joined former Purdue head coach Sharon Versyp’s staff in 2014, where she helped guide the Boilermakers to a 20-12 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in her second season. Despite that momentum, her first stint on the sidelines was short-lived after another former Boilermaker came calling. Komara left to team up with some familiar faces at Vanderbilt following the 2015-2016 campaign.

“That two-year stint, I loved it. It was great, and everything about it was great,” Komara said. “But, when Stephanie White calls and says, ‘Hey, me and Carolyn Peck are going to be down in Nashville. Do you want to come down?’ I mean, that’s a really hard thing to turn down.”

At nearly every step of her coaching career, Komara has been accompanied by a fellow Boilermaker in some form or fashion, from Nell Fortner to Carolyn Peck to Stephanie White. Komara has been around countless Purdue alumni, and very few can measure up to the same level of admiration she has for her alma mater, but one of them that can is her new co-worker.

“Only two or three people that have ever played at Purdue or worn the jersey love it as much as I do. Katie Gearlds is probably one of them,” Komara said.