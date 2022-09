In Tuesday night's episode. GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick talk 'buy/sell" about whether quarterback Aidan O'Connell will play, do coaches Brohm and Fleck exchange Holiday Cards, when will Devin Mockobee surpass the 100-yard rushing mark in a single game and much, much more.

Here's hoping you find it fun and lively conversation.