Former Purdue golfer, Adam Shenk, is in contention to make the cut after day one at The Open being played at Royal Troon Golf Club.



Shenk played nearly mistake free golf on the front nine, giving up just on stroke on a bogey on the par 3 fifth, and had a bit more of an adventure on the back carding three more bogeys and his only birdie of the day.



The opening day 75 (+3) has Shenk sitting on the cut line after one day.



Talking to Shenk's former coach Rob Bradley earlier this year, Bradley said that Shenk does better the more difficult a course is and Royal Troon looked to be plenty difficult on Thursday.



The low score of the day was -6, shot by relative unknown Daniel Brown followed by a -5 by fan and European Shane Lowry.



Besides those two, no one shot better than -3 on the first day of The Open.



Shenk is tied with some well-known names, including newly named Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley and former major winner Dustin Johnson.



Big names lurk behind Shenk including the likes of Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods who labored around Royal Troon to the tune of a +8.



Shenk was one of the earliest off the tee yesterday, going off at 4:03 eastern time, and will now be one of the last off tomorrow. Shenk's second round tee time is 9:04 as he tries to make his first cut in The Open.



Shenk started the year off with a tied 12th finish at the Masters, but has missed the cut in both the PGA Championship and the US Open.