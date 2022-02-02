Adding Cajun flavor to Purdue football roster
The Louisiana-to-Purdue pipeline is alive. And you can thank Marty Biagi.
The Purdue special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach has strong ties to the Bayou State that have seen some promising talent matriculate from Louisiana to West Lafayette in recent years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news