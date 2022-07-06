After nearly dying as infant, unique Holstege grown into key Purdue cog

Fear swept through Kim. Was her baby going to be OK?

“I'm like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. What are we doing?’ She was running down the hallway to admit him and I was trying to catch up.”

The Holsteges' 28-day old baby Spencer was puffy and swollen, which prompted a trip to an emergency clinic on an October day in 2000.

Something was wrong with the infant son of Kim and Todd Holstege.

"Before I could barely get a word out, the nurse looked at him, grabbed him and sprinted down the hallway with us sprinting after asking: 'What's wrong? Where are we going?' " added Todd Holstege.



The concern: meningitis.

Before a test could be administered, medical personnel started a program to combat it.

“I'm crying,” said Kim. “And then you hear them trying to do the spinal tap and his cry was just not a normal infant cry. It was just like a cat. It was weird. I'm just bawling in the hallway.”

The quick action was fortuitous. It saved Spencer Holstege's life. Looking at the strapping 6-5, 310-pound Purdue offensive lineman today--the Boilermakers' projected No. 1 left guard--you’d never know his life was in peril as a baby.

“He was very sick,” said Todd Holstege. “He had E. coli meningitis. How he contracted that, we'll never know. I just have no idea and neither do the doctors and the nurses.”

The next morning, the baby Kim lovingly called “Spencer-roni” was sent to the ICU.

“Boy, that was rough,” said Todd. “Because, it's awfully, awfully serious. Hearing loss can occur. The child can be learning impaired.

“He was in the ICU for four days. They gave him a 50-50 chance of survival. And he pulled through. Power of prayer and God's love and His grace. He pulled through and then he spent the next month in the Children's Hospital.”

Spencer Holstege not only survived his harrowing introduction to the world, but he has thrived with no debilitating effects from meningitis.

“The hearing was a big thing,” said Kim Holstege. “We had to do hearing tests for the first two years of his life."

Holstege will begin his third season as a starting guard on the Boilermaker offensive line, a key cog for a Purdue team that has high hopes in 2022.

His 18 career starts are second most among Purdue offensive players. Holstege will be an anchor for a front that welcomes back two other starters in center Gus Hartwig and tackle Eric Miller.

"They know what we expect of them and develop and bring them along," Purdue offensive line coach Dale Williams said of his veteran front that must replace right guard Tyler Witt and left tackle Greg Long. "It is important to have older guys. We have older guys who are invested in the program. They will help develop the kids.”

Purdue averaged nearly 439.1 yards per game and 355.1 through the air last season, the most in Williams' five years on staff.

“Me, Gus and Eric Miller are stepping up and being leaders in the group,” said Holstege this spring.

Holstege’s journey to Purdue has been well-planned, just like every other aspect of his buttoned-up life.

Impromptu? Off the cuff? That’s not Spencer Holstege. He craves order.



The third of five Holstege children, he’s unabashedly boring. And, it’s a beautiful thing. Spencer Holstege is a decidedly dull goal-setter who plows ahead in life. Then, he does it again. And, again.

He checks every box of the quintessential grinding, blue-collar offensive lineman.



Holstege knew back at South Christian High in Grand Rapids, Mich., that he needed to give up basketball and baseball and focus on football if he wanted to play in college. Holstege was a power-hitting corner infielder who doubled as a better-than-you-think hoopster who tangled with area foe and current Memphis Grizzly Xavier Tillman.



He did that after his sophomore year.

Holstege knew he wanted to graduate early and get to his college destination for spring ball.

He did that, making the 3.5-hour drive to West Lafayette in January 2019 to get a jump-start on his college career.

It's all paid off.



“He is very disciplined,” said Todd Holstege, a retired school teacher. “And he's always been that way with his academics, with his training for sports, even at a young age. He always had his goals and he wanted to achieve them and that drove him.”

Story continues below photo

