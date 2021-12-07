After Purdue official visit, big man William Berg nearing decision

Purdue may know by the end of the week whether Swedish big man William Berg will join its 2022 recruiting class.

The 7-foot-1, 270-pound center from Sweden visited West Lafayette Friday through Sunday, after visiting Utah State earlier in the week.

"I'm going to rest for a couple of days and then me and my dad and a few friends of my family are going to talk," Berg said, "and kind of evaluate both places and the positives and negatives of both schools, and I'll try by the end of the week to make my commitment."

Obviously, Purdue's basketball pitch to Berg centered around his size and the Boilermaker program's track record both developing and featuring 7-footers.

"They showed me that they give a lot of time to big men in particular," Berg said. "I came the day before the game so I was able to see the pre-game practice with Zach (Edey) and Trevion (Williams) and how they basically had two coaches with them working with them. They talked a lot about how they develop big men."

Beyond that, though, the academic portion of the visit was an important one. Berg Intends to study cyber-security, an area where he believes Purdue excels.

"The facilities, the coaches, the players, it was all over my expectations," Berg said. "Everyone was really nice to me and I appreciate the time they took bringing me out there.

"The team culture, and the the way they play, everything seemed great."

Purdue's recruiting Berg in hopes he'll sign in the spring to join guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith and wing Camden Heide as part of next year's Boilermaker freshman class.