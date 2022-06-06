After already landing Winston Berglund and transfer Cole Brevard, Purdue's hoping to go 3-for-3 this recruiting cycle at state power Carmel High School, with Will Heldt being the last piece of that puzzle.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Rivals.com three-star defensive end officially visited West Lafayette this past weekend, one of a slew of in-state defensive prospects who were at Purdue.

"They're most definitely one of my top choices," said Heldt, who'd previously visited unofficially during the spring. "I love Coach (Mark) Hagen and Coach (Jeff) Brohm. They're awesome and honest and smart and they have a plan they believe they can execute, especially with us in-state players and their track record developing Indiana players."