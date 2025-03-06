After waiting his turn, Burhenn looks to become leader of Purdue tight ends

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It's undeniable. The potential that oozes from Purdue junior tight end George Burhenn is special. A track background, where he was an Indiana state champion in the 110-meter hurdles as a senior at Mt. Vernon High School, paired with his now 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame, creates an intriguing talent. Purdue has only seen a flash of that skillset on the field since Burhenn got to campus in 2023, however. The now third year tight end had a career day against Indiana as a true freshman, hauling in five catches for 74 yards and a score in the Boilermakers' Old Oaken Bucket victory. It was supposed to be a glimpse into what was to come in 2024, but a continuation of his strong finish in 2023 was marred by injury last fall. Burhenn appeared in just four games for the Boilermakers, having one catch for three yards in the season opener. Now, with injuries in the rear view mirror, Burhenn aims to get back to making plays on the field for Purdue's new-look offense.



"That's all I've been hoping for this whole off-season, just being healthy, being back out here, and I've been trying my best to get my mental and physical state of my body right, just because being hurt for a little bit takes a toll on you. So, I think I'm back where I need to be to be a Big Ten tight end," Burhenn said. "I couldn't have asked for a better way to end the season that year, and then just broke my foot, and then just injuries kind of spiraled a little bit. But, back here now. So, I mean, I wouldn't change that for the world, something that made me who I am today," Burhenn said. New offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Josh Henson believes Burhenn can emerge as a weapon for the Boilermakers in 2025, referencing the junior's plus speed and athleticism for the position. "He's a former state champion hurdler. That means he can run and he's athletic, and so I think he's got a real opportunity to be a weapon down the field and be a guy that we can use mismatch wise, and get down the field and catch the ball. It's always fun when you have big guys that fast, that can get down the field and seams because they're a big target to throw to," Henson said. The Boilermakers plan to utilize the tight ends in their normal versatile roles with Henson calling the shots for the offense, but Burhenn has been excited about how much he and his fellow tight end mates have been moved around formations already.

"We go everywhere. We're in the core, on the ball, outside at the one spot, so we get to go everywhere. And we haven't really got too much in the offense right now, but so far, it's been really good for the tight ends," Burhenn said. "I mean, using my speed is gonna be a really good thing for this offense." Henson also expressed his excitement for what he's seen from the tight ends as a whole early in the spring, which brought in UNLV transfers Christian Moore and Christian Earls, Wake Forest transfer Luca Puccinelli and true freshman Jon Grimmett. "We're gonna have them block, we're gonna throw it to them, is how we're gonna use them. And I'm not being coy, but that's just what we're gonna do. They're gonna do both, and that's what we're looking for, guys that can do both. Really excited about some of the guys in that group right now. They're doing a really good job. Seeing some flashes, certainly in the first few days, of what they can become," Henson said. Burhenn is the lone scholarship holdover from last year's unit, after Max Klare, Drew Biber and Tayvion Galloway all entered the transfer portal this off-season. That has thrust the talented tight end into a leadership role for the Boilermakers as he welcomes the four new additions to the unit. Burhenn has been tasked with welcoming his new running mates to West Lafayette and serving as the bridge between the returning players and new cast for the Boilermakers, which already features 40+ additions this spring.

"I mean I think it was a big thing, because like in the tight end room there's five guys out, five guys in and new coach. So I mean, think that was huge for me just being able to like get them around the community, everything, just getting them bought in," Burhenn said. "George is a great guy. It was great to meet him. I know he's been here for a couple years now, so it's really great to just hang out with him and have him introduce us to the city and the people on the team," UNLV transfer Christian Earls said. While injuries marred what was shaping up to be a breakout campaign last fall, Burhenn also found himself behind other talented tight ends over his first two seasons in West Lafayette. It began with Garrett Miller and Max Klare in 2023, followed by Klare and Drew Biber in 2024. Snaps were hard to come by with those three in front of him, but Burhenn is grateful for the knowledge he accumulated as a result. "Between the coaches and the players, I've been blessed, like when I was a senior, the tight end here, Payne Durham, he's in the league now. And then Garrett Miller coming in, playing under him, and then Max Klare. I mean, couldn't ask for anyone else better to learn under," Burhenn said. Burhenn will now look to cash in on watching Miller, Klare and Biber over the last two years as he aims to become the next in line for Purdue's recent run with standout tight ends, something he is prepared to do to start spring practice.

