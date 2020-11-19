Week Five Big Ten action. Two huge games! IU at Ohio State (East title) and Wisconsin at Northwestern (West title)! Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 3-3 vs. the line.

For the year: 12-13 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Purdue (-2.5) at Minnesota: The Gopher tissue-paper defense is just what the doctor ordered for the Boilermakers. Lay those 2.5 points and take Brohm's hat.

Indiana at Ohio State (-20.5): No, you aren't dreaming. This is the premier clash of the season. Look for OSU to make a statement. Take Brutus and give those 20.5 big points.

Illinois at Nebraska (-15.5): What? Herbie is giving 15.5?! Not buying it. Give me Lovie's beard and those points.

Michigan State at Maryland (-6.0): Cancelled. That's two weeks in a row for the Terps. Sparty can use the break.



Wisconsin (-7.5) at Northwestern: Hmmm ... 7.5 seems like a big number. I want Fitzy and those 7.5 points.

Iowa (-2.5) at Penn State: This is a pride game for the winless Nits. Take those 2.5 points and Penn State.

Michigan (-10.5) at Rutgers: Harbaugh vs. Schiano, two former NFL coaches. Not exciting you? I tried. Take Harbaugh's glasses and give those 10.5 points.

Lock of the week: I think Northwestern covers (+7.5) vs. Bucky. Heck, NU may win outright.



Spread too big: Illinois at Nebraska (-15.5). Each program is coming off its first win. I don't think the Huskers are 15.5 points better than any team.



Spread too small: Will the Buckeyes--with two weeks to prep--boat race the Hoosiers by three, four TDs?



Avoid this game: Michigan (-10.5) at Rutgers. I have no idea if the Wolverines have packed it in. Do they have some fight left? Maybe? I wouldn't bet a shekel on it. Or Schiano's scowl.



NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines