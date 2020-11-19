 Against the odds | Big Ten picks | Dienhart
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 11:43:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Against the odds: Week 5 Big Ten picks

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
The Greek always gets the "intangibles" check. Always. He's The Greek. C'mon. (AP)

Week Five Big Ten action. Two huge games! IU at Ohio State (East title) and Wisconsin at Northwestern (West title)! Picking against the spread.

How did I do last week? 3-3 vs. the line.

For the year: 12-13 vs. the line.

My selections this week ...

Purdue (-2.5) at Minnesota: The Gopher tissue-paper defense is just what the doctor ordered for the Boilermakers. Lay those 2.5 points and take Brohm's hat.

Indiana at Ohio State (-20.5): No, you aren't dreaming. This is the premier clash of the season. Look for OSU to make a statement. Take Brutus and give those 20.5 big points.

Illinois at Nebraska (-15.5): What? Herbie is giving 15.5?! Not buying it. Give me Lovie's beard and those points.

Michigan State at Maryland (-6.0): Cancelled. That's two weeks in a row for the Terps. Sparty can use the break.

Wisconsin (-7.5) at Northwestern: Hmmm ... 7.5 seems like a big number. I want Fitzy and those 7.5 points.

Iowa (-2.5) at Penn State: This is a pride game for the winless Nits. Take those 2.5 points and Penn State.

Michigan (-10.5) at Rutgers: Harbaugh vs. Schiano, two former NFL coaches. Not exciting you? I tried. Take Harbaugh's glasses and give those 10.5 points.

Lock of the week: I think Northwestern covers (+7.5) vs. Bucky. Heck, NU may win outright.

Spread too big: Illinois at Nebraska (-15.5). Each program is coming off its first win. I don't think the Huskers are 15.5 points better than any team.

Spread too small: Will the Buckeyes--with two weeks to prep--boat race the Hoosiers by three, four TDs?

Avoid this game: Michigan (-10.5) at Rutgers. I have no idea if the Wolverines have packed it in. Do they have some fight left? Maybe? I wouldn't bet a shekel on it. Or Schiano's scowl.

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

