This season has not gone as planned for the Las Vegas Raiders, as coach Josh McDaniels was recently fired and the team has battled bad injury luck. With the coaching change it is good news for former Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that he has been named the starter this week.

O'Connell has been primarily a third stringer inactive on game days this year, but he did start on October 1st against the Chargers. He was 24 of 39 in that game, a 24-17 loss, with an interception and a rushing touchdown. This Sunday he came on in relief and went 10 of 13 for 75 yards, a TD, and a pick against the Bears on October 22.

In the first start aganst the Chargers he was sacked seven times.

Famously, Purdue quarterbacks have won, started, thrown for the most TDs, and thrown for more yards than any other school in the NFL.