Purdue Star Quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, has opted out of the Citrus Bowl. After walking on six years ago, Aidan O'Connell took a firm grasp of the starting quarterback job in 2021 but began to push for the job as a sophomore in 2019, where he played in six games.

Over the course of his career, he passed for 9,219 yards and had 65 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions.

He was a finalist this year for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation's best walk-on, where he ultimately lost the trophy to Georgia Quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Aidan O'Connell had a great last season at Purdue, passing for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns. He will likely be a late-round draft pick in the NFL Draft this Spring.