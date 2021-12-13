Aidan O'Connell returning in 2022

Purdue's prospects for success in 2022 just took a big leap forward with news on Monday that Aidan O'Connell will return.

O'Connell was a fifth-year senior in 2021, but he had an extra year to play after the NCAA mandated the 2020 season didn't count against players' eligibility clock due to the COVID pandemic.

"Being able to live out my dream at Purdue has been an unspeakable blessing," said O'Connell in his statement. "God has been gracious to me far beyond what I deserve. Through unending support from many, I have had experiences that I will cherish forever. I am eternally grateful for all those who have helped me get to this point.

"On that note, I have decided to return to Purdue for a 6th year and use the remainder of my eligibility.

"I look forward to another great season in West Lafayette with my coaches, teammates and our fan base. Boiler Up, and see you all in Nashville!"



O'Connell emerged this season as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten. He took over from Jack Plummer as the No. 1 signal-caller in the fifth game of the season. And O'Connell never looked back.

The 6-3, 210-pound O'Connell has completed a Big Ten-high 73 percent of his passes (289-of-393) for 3,174 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021. He is the third highest rated passer in the Big Ten.

O'Connell has been especially hot the last five games, completing 169-of-221 (76 percent) passes for 1,856 yards (371.2 pg) with 16 TDs and no interceptions en route to forging a 4-1 mark in that span.

The Long Grove, Ill., native is a big reason why the Boilermakers--who have won eight games in the regular season for the first time since 2006--are in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

O'Connell is 8-6 as a starter, also coming off the bench to engineer a comeback win vs. Nebraska in 2019. In his career, O'Connell has completed 69 percent of his career passes (480-of-693) for 5,195 yards with 38 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He won the starting job entering 2020 only to suffer a season-ending ankle injury that ended his campaign after three games. O'Connell then lost the competition for the position in camp this season to Plummer before ascending to the top spot.



O'Connell arrived on campus as a walk-on in 2017 and didn't play his first two seasons. A series of injuries in 2019 helped push O'Connell up the depth chart, as Nick Sipe gave up football due to a back injury, Elijah Sindelar broke his collarbone and then Plummer broke an ankle. Just like that, O'Connell was the No. 1 quarterback, starting the final three games in 2019.

