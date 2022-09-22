Purdue sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game vs. Florida Atlantic with an unknown injury, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

O'Connell has started the last 12 games for Purdue.



If O'Connell is out, Purdue (1-2 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) could turn to Austin Burton vs. FAU (2-2; 1-0 C-USA) for a Homecoming game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Burton, a sixth-year senior, has yet to start a game at Purdue. If not Burton, Purdue could start redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo.

Burton has played in one game in 2022, hitting all three of his passes for 33 yards in a 56-0 win vs. Indiana State. Since transferring from UCLA to Purdue in 2020, the 6-4, 210-pound Burton has played in eight games, hitting 8-of-10 passes for 77 yards.

Burton started once while at UCLA, hitting 27-of-41 passes for 236 yards vs. Oregon State in 2019. He also ran for 64 yards on 15 carries.

Alaimo's only action in 2022 has been vs. Indiana State when he hit four-of-five passes for 37 yards. The 6-4, 225-pound Alaimo played in one game in 2021 (at UConn) and didn't attempt a pass.

True freshman Brady Allen, a four-star prospect who played vs. Indiana State, also is available.



Purdue plays at Minnesota next week.