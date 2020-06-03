“The time is always right to do what is right.”

Those were the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, they never have rung more true than today. For too long, African-Americans have been mistreated by law enforcement. History is littered with examples. The most recent came late last month with the senseless death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.



That has sparked mayhem across America’s cities, with myriad protests. And hopefully, it sparks a conversation ... and change. The need for meaning dialogue between all races never has been more acute. Former star Purdue defensive end (1999-2001) Akin Ayodele understands.

“Oh, it was gut-wrenching. It was horrifying,” Ayodele said of Floyd’s death. “It was every bit of fear that how is it possible, in that moment, that human life could be just taken and not even without any remorse. I think that was the hardest part, is just to understand that the people who were there to serve and protect really just didn't. It was a very cavalier moment. And that was the surprising part of it. And I say surprising because I feel that there has been a lot of progress.”

The 40-year-old Ayodele--a third-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft who played from 2002-10 for the Jaguars, Cowboys, Dolphins and Bills--had his own uncomfortable encounters with law enforcement back when he was a college student. They were nerve-wracking occasions that took place while he was driving back to Purdue from his Texas home.



Ayodele typically drove back to Purdue through Oklahoma. But twice, he took a route through Arkansas. And twice, Ayodele was pulled over … for seemingly no reason.

“I wasn't speeding,” he said. “I didn't get a citation, but state troopers pulled me over said they were just doing random stops. Not knowing my rights, I said: 'OK. I'm not doing anything wrong.' I don't smoke. I don't drink. I wasn't speeding. And I just thought: Be respectful, give him my ID, they ran my plates.”

Ayodele was asked to step out of the car.

“Now, my heart's pounding,” he said. “But I still was very respectful about the moment. and they asked if they could search my car. I wasn't hiding anything and I said: 'OK, cool.' It was such a humiliating moment because they ripped open my car door … They went in my trunk, I couldn't afford a suitcase, so all my clothes were in a trash bag. They took my clothes that were in a trash bag and literally threw it on the side of the highway. So I had clothes all over the highway. And after a moment, they just walked away and said: ‘Have a good day.’

