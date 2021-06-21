Alabama A&M DE/LB Marcus Cushnie commits

Purdue added another dimension to its defensive line with the commitment of Alabama A&M end/linebacker Marcus Cushine.



The Broward County, Fla., native will have two years of eligibility. He will line up at the "Leo" spot in Purdue's defense. Cushnie will be counted on to augment a Boilermaker pass rush that finished last in sacks in 2020 in the Big Ten (0.83) and 12th in 2019 (1.92). T

The 6-2, 220-pound Cushnie notched seven sacks in four games during the spring FCS season for Alabama A&M in the SWAC, as his 1.75 sacks per game ranked No. 2 in the nation among FCS players.

In addition to his seven sacks in the spring, Cushnie also notched 7.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. The Palm Beach (Fla.) Central High product tallied 39 tackles in 12 games in 2019, finishing with seven sacks, eight QB hurries and two forced fumbles.

Cushnie picked the Boilermakers over Florida State. He also had offers from the likes of Eastern Kentucky, Mercer, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Robert Morris, among others, after entering the portal on May 26.

Cushnie is the 11th transfer (portal and JC) Purdue has added in the offseason: defensive backs Christopher Jefferson (Findlay), C.J. McWilliams (Florida) and Brown (Kentucky); defensive linemen Joe Anderson (South Carolina), PrinceJames Boyd (JC) and Damarjhe Lewis (Indiana); offensive lineman Tyler Witt (Western Kentucky); linebacker O.C. Brothers (Auburn); wideout Broc Thompson (Marshall); kicker Mitchell Fineran (Samford).

McWilliams isn't expected to join Purdue due to an eye injury